Editor,
Matt Grocott airs more grievances (“Oh, what a relief it is” column in the Dec. 29 edition of the Daily Journal). Finding his inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims is like identifying the hidden words in a Scholastic Junior puzzle.
The $2.3 trillion government spending bill included many different funding measures for many departments of the government. One such measure provided $900 billion specifically for COVID relief. To suggest that the COVID relief funds were used to supply aid to foreign countries is inaccurate and irresponsible. And the delay in addressing the suffering of American families from the effects of the pandemic was the result of the inability of all parties to agree on funding levels and priorities.
Now, again with the “election fraud” canard? No evidence has been presented in dozens of court cases. But if you’ve got some, Matt, don’t tease … show your cards! Otherwise, stop with this reckless and unprofessional behavior. Trump did not receive a majority of popular or Electoral College votes. Yet he continues his dance of doom to bilk his sycophants like a crooked TV evangelist. But there is no excuse for “serious” journalists who undermine and discredit election returns that have been certified in every state. Time to move on, Matt.
Mike Aydelott
San Carlos
Another reader telling an author what he can and can't write. When there are people like Mr. Aydelott telling us what is responsible and irresponsible journalism you get a sense that they just want to shut down any conversation on the facts of cheating in this years election. The fact that serious statistical anomalies occurred that point to large scale cheating, you have the disenfranchisement of half the voters in this country. This election with the mail-in voting fraud introduced this year, has made many Americans no longer believing in the integrity of this and future elections. If Mr. Aydelott can't handle that, I guess he lives in the wrong country. Democrats cheated, its what they do, many of us know it and will not remain silent.
