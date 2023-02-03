Editor,
I am a sophomore at Hillsdale High School and I have concerns over the county’s plans to increase the population by 250,000 people over the next 10 years.
Editor,
I am a sophomore at Hillsdale High School and I have concerns over the county’s plans to increase the population by 250,000 people over the next 10 years.
Our towns do not have the current infrastructure to handle our current population, let’s solve these issues before we compound them by adding more people. This includes energy, during the summer the demand is high and we have brownouts and need to adjust our lives to conserve and, if we do not, we are charged a higher rate. This will get worse as we move toward electric cars. Water, our 10-year drought with no added capacity for storage will only get worse. Our roads cannot handle the current traffic; and this will only get worse as people return to work from COVID. Our schools and hospitals are already stretched thin. Finally, this development will repurpose current parks and county property that is needed for recreation.
People moved to San Mateo County not to be in an urban areas. This type of development is not progress.
Nathan Sprowls
San Mateo
