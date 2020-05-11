Editor,
Regarding Zachary Clark’s article on the MidPen Housing project (May 1), the article left out many important points made in the April 28 Planning Commission meeting. There is indeed high praise for the 225 affordable housing units that this project brings to the city.
The meeting’s focus, however, was on the architectural design in light of the increase to seven stories and there were concerns that were not reported in the May 1 article.
Of particular concern were the building mass of the dwellings and the garage; the impact on surrounding properties of the building mass; the placement of an ultra-modern building into an area surrounded by a traditional neighborhood and an historic downtown; the use of plants or color changes to soften a stark architecture rather than altering the design to blend into the area; ceiling heights of 8 feet to minimize the height of the seven stories; the lack of outdoor and community space for the 500+ residents; units facing the railroad tracks, soundproofing and fumes; concerns from the neighborhoods regarding architectural design compatibility, traffic impacts and parking. Adding affordable units to our city is a very positive thing, and I support MidPen in their quest to do this. However, Mr. Clark failed to report the concerns discussed at the commission meeting, which leaves the public with an inaccurate view of the overall response to the building design of this MidPen project.
Ellen Mallory
San Mateo
The letter writer is the vice chair of the San Mateo Planning Commission.
