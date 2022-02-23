Editor,
I never fully appreciated the importance of separation of church and state until the Associated Press article by Nicole Winfield of Feb. 10, the lead sentence being “Pope Francis suggested Monday that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a ‘moral obligation’ and denounced how people had been swayed by ‘baseless information’ to refuse one of the most effective measures to save lives during the pandemic.”
I was born Catholic and I will die a Catholic, but this article in the Daily Journal does not seem to be describing the moves of a spiritual leader offering hope and strength to those who struggle with virtual leaderless issues to keep the flickering flames of their faith alive when all else — the news, their religion and, in some cases, their very families, turn against them for their belief on how they can best navigate their way as the pandemic runs its course. Coronavirus will run its course — and when it is done and gone, the devil will take his count of how many flames of faith he snuffed out while we were counting how many people were fully vaccinated.
The pope spoke of our moral obligation and I believe he also has a moral obligation to nurture the points of light left in the living, as much as count and consult with pharmaceutical giants and politicians on how many graves and who is to blame for the deceased.
Spring is coming and thank God I know who is in charge of that.
Maggie Ranahan
San Bruno
