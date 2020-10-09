Editor,
The pro-Measure R and anti-Measure Y campaign are a case study in political power. Large business interests, real estate interests and the building trades unions are special interests who financially benefit from building more and taller and have always had undue influence in San Mateo County politics.
For example, the commercial linkage fee, an important funding source for affordable housing, could have been established 30 years ago but was strongly opposed by many of the same organizations opposing Measure Y and supporting Measure R. Finally, in 2017, the council established a commercial linkage fee but not until it included a 25% fee discount to the developer if union wages are paid. Imagine how much “money” would be available for affordable housing today had the council been able to resist the business interests then.
Housing nonprofits have their interests too so it’s no surprise why they oppose Measure Y. Follow the money. They benefit from in-lieu fees. Nice to have but not necessary to build affordable housing. Many 100% affordable projects have been built in San Mateo without in-lieu fees. Measure Y helps restore the jobs/housing and business/neighborhoods balance that is so important to community well-being. The vote is the only way residents can compete with these powerful special interests. What these special interests really want is for both measures to fail so that their undue influence with the council can continue and their luxury market-rate projects can exclude affordable housing.
Maxine Terner
San Mateo
