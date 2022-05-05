Editor,
When I was growing up in Burlingame in the '50s and '60s, my mother had a rule for my sister and me. Before she would consider us adults, we had to open a bank account in our own names and earn enough money for a trip to Sweden if we ever needed to have a safe and legal abortion. When Roe v. Wade became the law of the land, we believed we would no longer need that safeguard against the threat of an unwanted or dangerous pregnancy. Now, it appears both my daughters and my granddaughter will have to follow my mother’s sage advice. Mom knew, as women, my sister and I would have to fend for ourselves. She was right back then and, sadly, it appears she is right today.
Nancy Mangini
Emerald Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.