The letter by Ray Fowler in the Friday, Jan. 13 edition prompted this note to you. A short sentence, “Let’s try love,” stood out among the rest. In a recent Associated Press article in the Daily Journal written by Peter Smith, he states that nearly 88% of members of Congress identify as Christian, compared with only 63% of U.S. adults overall.
Our currency continues to state “In God We Trust.” To be Christian, we must believe in God, and in His son Jesus Christ. We are taught from childhood that God and Jesus are love. A very popular bible verse, 1 Corinthians 13, informs us very clearly on what we must do to love, and how we must do it.
Thank you Ray Fowler for your powerful suggestion. Peace and love to you and your readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.