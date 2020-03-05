Editor,
I have no reason to give credence to columnist Mark Simon when he questions the ability of the San Mateo County Elections Office to properly handle elections in his column, “High standards needed for our elections” in the Feb. 28 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal. They have a good overall record. Mistakes and snafus do occur. The final test is what do you do about it and how you confront the problem to restore and maintain the public’s credibility and the office’s integrity. I do not think that Chief Elections Officer Mark Church writing a verbose, lengthy guest perspective in a local newspaper blaming an outside printer is a good response (“Disinformation undermines integrity of elections” in the Feb. 28 edition of the Daily Journal). I voted for Mark Church in 2010, not for K&H Integrated Print Solutions.
Oscar López-Guerra
San Mateo
