Editor,
After reading the article titled, “Seeking to fill ‘missing middle’” by Zachary Clark in the Aug. 26 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal, the city plans to deal with a shrinking middle class. It has been confirmed that the leadership in the city is solely about revenue and not the quality of life of its lifelong residents.
To suggest duplexes or triplexes as a solution is both ludicrous and an insult. How far have we strayed to get to a point where middle class citizens should even be thinking of a single family home?
From Emerald Hills down to the Highway 101, Redwood City had areas where families with dual incomes could afford to raise a family, but now it seems the family and community have taken a back seat to the bottom line and the city “status” on the Peninsula. I hope it is not, but it may be too late to save what was once a great community where people from all walks of life and levels on income could live and work together.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
