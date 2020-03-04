Editor,
The Union Cemetery in Redwood City (est. 1859) is looking for missing headstones.
Back in the ’80s and ’90s, many of our headstones and markers disappeared. At that time, the cemetery was in a disheveled state and headstones may have been taken by families for safekeeping. Or maybe someone just thought it’d be cool to have a real headstone from the 1800s. One of our goals is to find lost grave markers for the hundreds of plots with none. We think there may be headstones lying around in people’s garages that have been forgotten.
If we get them back, we will install them properly in the appropriate location and be forever grateful.
Kathy Klebe
Redwood City
The letter writer is a board member of the Historic Union Cemetery Association
