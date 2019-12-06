Editor,
The warring opponents in the Millbrae project debate overlook the most important reason the projects should not be built in that location (“Millbrae BART concerns overshadow celebration” in the Dec. 5 edition of the Daily Journal).
Hundreds of residential units and thousands of people will be living immediately adjacent to active SFO runways. They routinely produce decibels that are incompatible with housing, as well as pollution and vibrations 24/7. In addition, this housing will be subject to arriving and departing overflights during severe weather conditions. It is unconscionable to subject thousands to these conditions. It is beyond comprehension that the Airport Land Use Commission and FAA saw no problem with these highrises a stone’s throw of SFO runways. Ironically, the SFO Roundtable that has spent many years and dollars to mitigate airport noise is not alarmed by the specter of thousands more who will litigate and complain about noise and pollution. Hope the airport and the city have banked dollars for the inevitable lawsuits that will follow when future residents discover the living conditions intolerable. By then, developers will be long gone with their millions.
Sandra Mangold
Millbrae
