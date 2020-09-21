Editor,
My generation grew up watching “Rocky,” “The Karate Kid” and any number of other come-from-behind films (not to mention the countless times Roger Staubach led the Cowboys to an unexpected win in the final minutes of the fourth quarter).
Money and power do not and should not drive the outcome of elections. Ann Schneider and You You Xue are running campaigns for Millbrae City Council seats without the benefit of high-powered endorsements or well-heeled donors – certainly without the financial support of special interests. They’re simply running to make Millbrae a better place – and to make Millbrae City Hall a more responsive and transparent governing body.
If voters want to see real change in city government (as I do), then multiple endorsements from the same organizations and politicians that have endorsed incumbents or previous candidates isn’t necessarily relevant or even desirable. What we’re looking for is fresh faces and fresh perspectives. I’ll be looking for mailers that veer from the conventional and focus instead on the authenticity of the individuals who wish to represent the residents of Millbrae.
Ray Chen
Millbrae
The letter writer is a former member of the City Council.
