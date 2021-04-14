Editor,
A recent appointment to the Millbrae Planning Commission, William Chan resigned because on his application it stated he was a Millbrae registered voter. Applications are submitted under penalty of perjury according to the plain language on the form. Mr. Chan was enthusiastically endorsed at the commission interview by all councilmembers except Mayor Ann Schneider. His resignation letter stated he had “confusion” about his voter registration status. Planning Commission is a serious position with long-term downstream consequences for Millbrae. An individual who is confused about their voting record and lacks basic due diligence skills has no business being on a city planning commission. Period.
Freeman Peng, a known Better Millbrae proponent has also applied for a committee, the Economic Vitality Advisory Committee. His application indicates that he has not attended a single meeting of the committee prior to applying.
Mr. Peng was a named plaintiff in the Better Millbrae v. City of Millbrae lawsuit. Mr. Peng decided with his plaintiff cohorts to pursue strong-arm legal tactics rather than the more difficult alternative of changing public opinion through rational discourse. The BART development and MSASP has been part of public discourse since 1998.
Mr. Peng’s private actions as a plaintiff in the Better Millbrae lawsuit are incompatible in my opinion with the best future economic interests of Millbrae and the crisis of regional housing needs.
Douglas Radtke
Mountain View
