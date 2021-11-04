Editor,
At the Oct. 12 council meeting, the city adopted a resolution of intent to begin transition to council “district elections” pursuant to the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA). Why?
On Nov. 27, 2020, and again January 2021 a party notified the city it was its “belief and assertion” the city was in violation of the CVRA. It was known this matter could have extreme consequences for the city. In spite of this fact, the city made no effort to respond. In a typical bureaucratically blind fashion, it let pass a responsible management opportunity to develop an informed, professional and working relationship with the party. A relationship that possibly could have yielded a compromise avoiding or otherwise mitigating any alleged violation. The mayor and city manager ignored their management responsibility and simply ran to an attorney. This made it ineluctable the city would be driven by the CVRA. Everyone knew from the CVRA history litigating the matter would be too costly with little hope of prevailing. So, at the meeting, from the mayor down, all “cried “about how bad the CVRA is and how we have no choice but to “cave.” By innuendo, some seemed to even demean the party. There is no turning back.
So, why write about it? Because the mayor, councilmembers and city manager need to be held accountable for this management failure. Even if only by this letter. They cannot avoid accountability by telling us it always was a “lost” cause. We do not know that to be fact. They failed the city miserably, period.
Lou Sandrini
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.