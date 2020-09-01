Editor,
Is it acceptable for a U.S. vice president to finish a mission that a domestic terrorist failed to accomplish?
At the Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence mourned the death of David Patrick Underwood, a federal security guard. Pence said Underwood was “shot and killed during the riots in Oakland, California.” But that cowardly ambush had nothing to do with protests or riots. Readers of this newspaper know the truth: The defendant is an active-duty U.S. Air Force military policeman. According to federal prosecutors, he’s also a right-wing extremist who follows the Boogaloo movement, which wants to provoke another civil war. He was arrested in Ben Lomand only after a gunfight in which a deputy sheriff was killed and others wounded.
Killing Underwood was a false-flag plot to blame protesters. “Use their anger to fuel our fire,” he wrote on Facebook. “We have mobs of angry people to use to our advantage.”
His plot failed when federal prosecutors revealed the true motive. Or rather, it failed until Pence picked up the false flag and waved it on national TV. Associating Underwood’s death with “Oakland riots” was not only dishonest but actually achieved the killer’s goal. Millions of viewers who don’t know the backstory must now think Underwood was killed in Oakland riots. Worse yet, the Republicans brought Underwood’s widow to the live audience, misusing her grief to support Pence’s misdirection.
We’ve seen much trickery by this administration, but this is a new low. Can anyone defend it?
Tom Halfhill
Burlingame
