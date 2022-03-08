Editor,
I had to smile when I heard our president say in his State of the Nation address that he is going to control the costs of medication.
I remember some years back when a congressman was going to introduce a bill that prevented a medication from being more expensive in this country than was being charged in other countries. There was a flood of pharma money into reelection accounts and that bill quickly disappeared. But Big Pharma isn’t totally to blame for our high costs of medication. Have you noticed that every other commercial on evening television starts out with “Have you taken this medication?” and ends up with “contact our legal firm to find out how much money we can get you.” The costs for pharma to insure themselves against these suits is significant. For example, early in my practice I could buy a five-dose vial of a childhood immunization for under $10. When the company had to self-insure, the cost went to over $100.
Until we get significant tort reform to prevent these types of lawsuits, don’t expect your drug costs to drop any time soon. With more than 50% of Congress holding a law degree, it is unlikely they will pass any law that bites the hand that feeds their brethren.
Steven Howard, MD
Redwood City
