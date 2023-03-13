The democratic process says, once people have voted, it is what it is. When people are elected, when propositions and measures are passed, that decides it. However close the election may have been, those elected officials, those measures, are now in control. Yet, well over two years after the passage of Measure Y, the San Mateo Daily Journal news reports keep referring to it as having “narrowly passed in 2020.”
What is the point? Sounds dismissive to me. Isn’t it time to stop beating that dead horse? If Y passed by one vote or 100 or 1,000, it still passed and the decision of the 23,000+ voters must be honored and enforced.
Councilmembers are elected by all sorts of margins, yet all get to weigh in and speak and vote equally. If the margins remain important, then the next time an article quotes, say, Councilmember Adam Loraine, I suggest he be referred to as “narrowly elected.” And when Lisa Diaz Nash is quoted, refer to her as “overwhelmingly elected.” Does that sound sensible or necessary or in any way helpful to you? Doesn’t to me either. Let’s apply the same standard to Measure Y.
