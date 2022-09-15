The Sept. 10 comments by John Baker, president of the South San Francisco Unified School District, and Superintendent Shawnterra Moore (“South City taps into its youth”) do not fully explain why they plan to spend $80 million in Measure T funds, for 120 housing units at $666,666, per unit.
There may be some affordability for a few teachers, but this project will not benefit all teachers, staff or improve existing facilities. The primary purpose of the project isn’t about helping teachers. It is about how much income the SSFUSD can generate using Measure T funds, at the expense of taxpayers and teachers.
Taxpayers will foot the bill for construction costs and will be making payments for over 30 years. It’s not free housing so teachers will pay rent to the SSFUSD, the amount is TBD. The rental income will not be used to repay taxpayers or to pay off the bonds. The rental income will be pocketed by the School District and deposited into the unrestricted General Fund.
This is how the SSFUSD is planning to divert Measure T funds, which are restricted by California state law. These types of general obligation bonds are restricted for a reason — to ensure that the funds are not misused. Plain and simple, district officials are using this project as a way to generate income using Measure T funds, so they can supplement the General Fund. Why? Because the General Fund is where operating expenses and administrator salaries can be paid, which cannot be paid with Measure T funds.
District officials are deceiving voters and taxpayers. Vote NO on Measure T.
The letter writer is a former member of the SSFUSD Citizens Bond Oversight Committee
