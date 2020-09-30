Editor,
Measure R is good for developers and landlords, not so good for heroes. Measure R provides housing mostly for the affluent. Only a minority of heroes can benefit because only a small number of affordable units will be built. The large majority of new units will be market rate.
The waitlists for affordable units will be long. Once new affordable units are assigned to residents, they will not be available for many years, because those residents will hang onto them.
Read the Daily Journal accounts of the Foster City units which are exiting 35 years of “affordable” housing and the plight of the long-term residents who now face market rates (“Some reprieve for Foster City renters facing displacement” in the Set. 25 edition of the Daily Journal).
Heroes are forced out of their housing because politicians accommodate new employers and their generously-paid workers. Dinky quantities of new affordable units cannot offset the large influx of the newly hired, who outbid those already living in the county.
Measure Y maintains heroes’ ability to live in San Mateo. It’s time to pass Measure Y, and it’s time to stop creating large numbers of new jobs until our resident “heroes” have affordable housing. Measure R stimulates more new employers to come into the county.
Jane James
San Mateo
