Editor,
While Measure P has been in effect, it has been frequently circumvented by state mandates and by in-lieu payments from developers to the city (“San Mateo City Council opposes height measure” in the May 20 edition of the Daily Journal).
Measure P has not been a legislative Berlin Wall preventing development.
In San Jose, residents and businesses have been displaced and environmental impacts have occurred from the construction of the new Google campus. Now Google is stating only 30% of its workforce will be returning to their offices. Will the infrastructure investment be worthwhile?
Our City Council’s vehement opposition to Measure P makes no sense. Wouldn’t it be better to continue with something that works while finding out what new economic realities will occur in the next six to 12 months? The council seems to agree with Donald Trump’s assertion that everything will be back to normal soon. The new General Plan process can continue.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
