As one of the two individuals interviewed in opposition to South San Francisco’s ballot Measure AA, I’d like to take exception with the San Mateo Daily Journal endorsement of this measure. It’s almost as if South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman, the lead proponent of the measure, had written it.
While the idea of affordable, low-rent housing is meritorious, when it is acquired, constructed, maintained and managed by a city, it invites fiscal disaster. It seems the endorsement emphasizes antiquated legislation that needs to be relegated to the past and portrays the future as rainbows, lollipops and roses while glossing over the financial recklessness of the measure. Although there is mention of $120,000,000 in a “special housing fund,” the mayor has publicly been protective of those funds and “not all may be used for this.” The eight-year goal is to potentially build 250 to 2,000 units and using a commissioned study for calculations, these aspirations will leave between $78 million and $148 million in unfunded debt for 250 units and between $624 million and $1.128 billion for 2000. This is a deficit, not total cost!
Someone needed to do the math before stating this to be a “limited cost to the average resident.” I got Ds and Fs in math but can balance a checkbook and this is not a “limited cost.” This enormous expense will ultimately be borne by South San Francisco taxpayers and the Daily Journal endorsement of this measure, without doing the math, does a huge disservice to the South San Francisco residents who will have to pay for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.