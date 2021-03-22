Editor,
America’s call for widespread, systematic changes to our criminal justice system has failed to attain the level of transparency and accountability necessary in a democratic society.
Many policymakers responded to the national call for justice with an array of proposals to reverse the legislative, judicial, and executive level support for state sanctioned assault and murder of Black people. Here in California, reforms offered up by legislators face defeat as California Democrats block George Floyd inspired bills. So much for the moist eyes and feign empathy California Democrats showcased during the Black Lives Matter marches. The powerful members of California ruling Democratic party, are blocking, and not supporting much-needed police reforms currently in the state Legislature.
Among the bills facing an uphill battle or defeat are:
• The Police Decertification Act. Senate Bill 731 authored by state Sen. Steve Bradford.
• The Police record transparency Act Senate Bill 776, authored by state Sen. Nancy Skinner.
• The ban the use of chokeholds and rubber bullets and allow people killed by police to apply for victim’s compensation, Assembly Bill 1185, Assemblyman Kevin McCarty.
• The bill to require officers to intervene when other officers use excessive force and to report such incidents was blocked last month.
Keep in mind, police reform will only happen when we, the Public, make it our priority!
Please, call your state representative and demand they support these legislative bills.
Jim Lawrence
Foster City
The letter writer is the former mayor of Foster City
