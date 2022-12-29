Editor, 

South San Francisco might not be far behind Russia and China when it comes to embracing democratic principles. As the residents had to sit back and watch two councilmembers play “residency musical chairs” to qualify as candidates in our new district elections, we also got a taste of tradition gone awry as the current mayor completed his term and stepped down to become the vice mayor, a deviation from the usual rotation. Now, while this action is unprecedented, it didn't go without explanation. South San Francisco rolled out our city attorney, who I must point out works at the pleasure of our city government, to spew his convoluted legalese to justify, but more likely confuse, the citizenry. As most of us are not attorneys, he is the walking, talking version of the “small print” that none of us reads or understands. It all makes for lucrative billable hours, but I digress.

