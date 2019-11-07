Editor,
Matt Grocott is unable to “think of one policy of Obama’s presidency that was aimed at improving the economy. Yet, according to the Washington Post, “The economy is growing at about the same pace as it did in Obama’s last years, and unemployment, while lower under Trump, has continued a trend that began in 2011.”
Matt says that Trump’s tax cut benefited all Americans. But CNBC notes that “most of the tax cut went to businesses and higher income individuals.”
Then there’s Trump’s deregulation and its environmental impact: “lowering the standards on plants and factories that emit cancer and birth-defect-causing pollutants like benzene and dioxin, reversing the restricting the emissions of hydro fluorocarbons, halting fuel-efficiency standards for new cars, exempting new coal plants from installing carbon-capture technology, and changing rules under the Clean Water Act to make it harder for individual states to try to stop companies from building new oil pipelines.” (GQ)
Regarding Trump’s “support” for the VA, the House Committee on the Budget says that “President Trump’s destructive cuts to other crucial programs — such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — hurt the millions of veterans who rely on them to access health care and achieve economic security.”
Then there’s the crime against humanity of locking children in cages. And that more than a million children have lost health insurance in the last two years (Census Bureau). And finally, the good deed of soliciting help from a foreign government to influence our elections (yes, Matt ... it’s illegal).
Mike Aydelott
San Carlos
