Matt Grocott was in a particularly foul mood in his last column (“The ‘We believe’ sign” in the Sept. 22 edition of the Daily Journal). Whether you agree with their display or not, it takes a dark and cynical soul to conjure such malignant intent about yard signs that are clearly displayed to convey love, respect and inclusion. A few points about his latest column:
• Please provide evidence that VP Biden has lost mental acuity.
• Supporters of a president and commander-in-chief who has lied more than 20,000 times and called our military heroes “suckers and losers” do not own the American flag.
• Biden/Harris yard signs are back-ordered due to overwhelming demand.
• “God is love.” OK sure, but I doubt she doles it out selectively.
• I’m concerned about someone for whom the North American Man/Boy Love Association is top of mind.
• Science is not real because Al Gore wrote a book with which Matt does not agree?
• Yet again ... no one is saying that all lives don’t matter, but right now our Black friends, families, colleagues and neighbors need our support. It’s a statement of empathy, not an exclusionary directive.
Stay tuned as Matt contends that face coverings restrict civil rights, Trump’s 200,000 COVID deaths are a hoax and Mitch McConnell isn’t a hypocrite. His emotional histrionics add nothing to the intellectual and social well-being of our community.
Mike Aydelott
San Carlos
