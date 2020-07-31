Editor,

If Matt believes what his idol the late Lloyd Marcus’ article said: “Americans of all races work and play together extremely well,” he is living in another universe. If that were the case, we would not be hearing stories of racial discrimination in businesses and public service all across America. We would not be hearing that the average black family earns a fraction of the income of the average white family. We would not be hearing of black parents fearing for their children’s lives in any interaction with a police officer. We would not be hearing of people of any race carrying a “Black Lives Matter” sign being denigrated and insulted by others. I doubt if Matt has ever been concerned for his life when being approached by a police officer or knows of anyone close to him who was executed by a police officer for trying to pass a bad check, or driving with a broken taillight, or selling illegal cigarettes as has happened to Black people in this country.

As to the violence that has accompanied some protests, Matt seems to conveniently overlook the fact that 95% of the protesters are peaceful and only a few individuals are violent. The question is: “Who are these troublemakers?” Fox News and the president claim they are left-wing Antifa. Left-wing pundits think they are white supremacists who are trying to make the movement look bad. Let’s find out first before we make judgments.

David Crabbe

San Carlos

Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway

Liberal Progressives are throwing out the window the last 50 years of improved racial attitudes in this country and all that hard work that we all should be proud of. As the LP's march down our street, the rest of society will continue to strengthen our relations with other Americans, no matter what color. This emphasis on the concentration on Black Americans will end the morning of November 4th. Which is typical of the Democrats and their exploitation of African Americans to win elections. I predict Trump getting a good percentage of African Americans vote come election day and I predict a solid victory for our current president.

