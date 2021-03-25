Editor,
Every person who went to school and college in the United States learned about the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence in classes called American history and U.S. government. In college, these classes were called political science classes.
The U.S. Constitution was created to be a standalone document and is closely associated with the Declaration of Independence. As one educated friend put it, the Declaration of Independence is a list of grievances and the U.S. Constitution addresses those grievances. The word “Republic” is in the Constitution, but, “democracy” is not. Ironically, both republic (origin of the Republican name) and democracy (origin of the Democrats) mean nearly exactly the same thing, according to the dictionary: a form of government; not a monarchy; (with) elected representatives. Democracy adds: elected by a majority of votes.
However, the problem in America is, the Republicans think government is a solid thing, an institution, and Democrats believe government is a process, a living, flexible and evolving process. Somewhere in the middle of these is the correct approach of government for America.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
