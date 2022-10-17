While some current San Mateo-Foster City School District board members are crowing about delivering a 1% improvement in test scores, (the results of which no one but them can see), people who know math aren’t impressed with the statistically insignificant.
What Ken Chin and our board have delivered is 100% crazy-town. We had a district where 25% of students got a full year of algebra in eighth grade. This is exactly what anyone focused on a STEM career needs. They killed that. Instead the board plans a combined math 8 and algebra in one year, cramming two years of math into one. And even that is still promises at this point.
We know Chin doesn’t deliver on his promises. Countless sixth grade students who were promised a richer, deeper Math 6 told us at board meetings that it just didn’t happen.
Randi Paynter has been a voice of sanity throughout this most recent math war. Unlike the rest of the board, she is actually good with numbers and data. She digs in. She values math education. She’s at every board meeting with the most insightful comments. She presented the most clear picture of our students math achievement to citizens of the district at a community event with mayors of San Mateo and Foster City.
I am an MIT engineer. I teach math. I have a master’s degree in education from Stanford.
Vote Randi Paynter for school board.
