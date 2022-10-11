One of the most profound and consequential changes coming to Belmont is Stanford’s acquisition of the Notre Dame de Namur campus. This will be positive overall, but we need a strong mayor to negotiate with Stanford on revenue sharing. Stanford is infamous for pushing the boundaries on tax exemptions; it recently took $1.1 billion of property off the tax roll in Redwood City.
Julia Mates is our only choice to fill this seat. Because mayoral candidate Warren Lieberman lives directly behind the NDNU campus, he’s disqualified from these negotiations under the city’s conflict of interest code. Under our new district election system, the next mayor will be the only leader elected citywide who can speak in one voice for all of us.
Even if Mr. Lieberman wasn’t disqualified, Julia Mates is the better choice. She has a reputation as a strong negotiator. She’s been called the “velvet hammer” because she can hit you over the head without you even realizing it. She has the unique ability to throw elbows in negotiations without burning bridges. Julia has key endorsements from the County Board of Supervisors and our state Senator and assemblymen, so Stanford will know that those higher-up elected officials have her back. While Stanford is not the only issue facing Belmont in the future, it’s potentially the most impactful change coming to our city. We need a strong mayor to advocate for us at the negotiating table with Stanford, and Julia Mates is the best person for the job.
