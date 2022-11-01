Editor,
The Daily Journal has published three letters claiming that City Council was trying to push cannabis stores near residential neighborhoods, and Warren Lieberman single-handedly turned the City Council around and defeated the measure. This is complete nonsense. I attended that City Council meeting, which went well past midnight. Dozens of residents spoke, and there was overwhelming (at least 10:1) opposition to the measure. No councilperson in their right mind would seriously pass the measure against such unified community opposition. Lieberman can’t take credit for that — the community persuaded the council, not him. Ironically, in a Nov. 21, 2021, Daily Journal article, Lieberman said “My preference right now [for cannabis stores] is the northern and southern end of El Camino, I think are the most likely places” (i.e. not far from housing).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.