As a 30-year Belmont resident, and someone who has been both politically and socially active in the community for three decades, I am quite confident that Julia Mates is the right person, at the right time to serve as our city’s mayor. As Belmont’s first directly elected mayor, Julia will blaze a historic trail into our city’s future and will bring with her the knowledge, wisdom, sensitivity and wit necessary to govern our vibrant hometown.
Julia has shown the type of leadership that I look for in elected officials. She thinks deeply about the important issues, listens carefully to community input, and the makes decisions based on what is in the best interest for the people, the businesses and the natural environment of Belmont. The Mates family has lived in Belmont for many years, and Julia is mom to three wonderful daughters. She embodies the spirit of the humble public servant without a hint of ego or vanity. Regionally, Julia has proven her leadership, which has earned her the sole endorsement of leaders like state Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, and Supervisor Carole Groom. I hope you will join me in supporting and voting for Julia Mates for Belmont mayor.
