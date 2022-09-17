As a longtime Belmont resident and education community leader, I am thrilled to support Julia Mates for Belmont Mayor and Charles Stone for San Mateo County Supervisor (District 2). Our children are our most precious resource and both Julia and Charles have a track record of proven accomplishment when it comes to moving the needle on the important issues like public safety and fighting crime, creating more affordable housing, improving public transit, and rebuilding our roads and other infrastructure. I have also been very impressed with their commitment to making sure the relationship between our city and our school districts is one of synergy.
Perhaps most importantly, both Mayor Mates and Councilmember Stone have shown an ability to work together with constituents of diverse backgrounds and diverse perspectives to find common ground. In an era where far too many leaders (at all levels) focus on promoting themselves and whatever cause they think will help them in the polls for a few weeks, these two elected officials have continually done the very hard work of patiently bringing people together to ensure lasting and pragmatic progress.
Please join me in voting for Julia Mates for Belmont Mayor and Charles Stone for San Mateo County Supervisor (District 2) on or before Nov. 8.
(Views and perspectives expressed here are solely the writer’s and do not necessarily reflect those of any organization).
