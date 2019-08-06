Editor,
I have a memo for the GOP/NRA members. With the tragic shootings of the past week, I want to remind you not to get excited and accidentally mention gun control. Remember, rule one, page one of the guide book for tragic shootings states that you only offer sympathy and prayers.
As U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP members of Congress have said many times: “Now is not the time to talk gun control, now is the time to mourn the victims.” President Trump has a real problem this week because all three shooters were white male citizens. He can only offer sympathy and cannot use the most popular phrases of his limited vocabulary; mainly, they are murderers from Mexico we can keep out with a wall or they are Islamic terrorists we can keep out with a Muslim ban.
David Amaral
San Mateo
