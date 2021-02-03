Editor,
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has called the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary that took 26 lives, a hoax ... a “staged” event. She has stated the same for the Parkland, Florida, shooting. Greene has also called for the assassination of Democrat party leaders. Marjorie Taylor Greene is now a sitting member of Congress. The GOP must be so very proud of their newly-elected member.
Al Comolli
Millbrae
Mr. Comolli, just as proud of Ms. Greene as the Dems are proud of AOC and Omar. BTW, I see Herr Biden will now open special COVID vaccination sites for illegals. So they’ll be vaccinated ahead of high risk American citizens. I sure hope a few of those vaccinations don’t take your, or anyone in your family’s, dose, Mr. Comolli.
Al, as long as it upsets the Democrats in DC, we are very proud to have her in Washington. Just the fact that she gets under your skin is all we were really hoping for. Glad it's working.
The mere fact you support this pathetic, crazy woman tells it all,
PH/CC. Watch out for Space Lasers. and be sure your tinfoil hat is on securely.
