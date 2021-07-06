Editor,
The June 21 article regarding Foster City Council's decision to table a discussion on land leased to Mariners Point Golf held several inconsistencies. While the council eventually did vote to seek public input in the form of a survey, Vice Mayor Richa Awasthi, Councilmember Patrick Sullivan and Councilmember Sam Hindi began by pushing for a different outcome.
Often, the journey is as important as the destination. The article suggested Awasthi was on board with a survey, when in fact she made it clear she saw the only logical choice for the council was to forge ahead and declare the land exempt. In her words, "there are not so many topics presented ... in black and white." Sullivan was quoted as stating that he wanted "to ensure as much public comment was obtained as possible," when in fact he actually drove to stifle even councilmember comments by prematurely "calling the question," making a motion to stop discussion and move forward with a vote to declare the land exempt surplus land. This motion was seconded by Awasthi and received support from Hindi. The motion failed when it did not obtain the requisite supermajority.
If these councilmembers were willing to stifle council discussion, how willing in reality are they to hear public comments? The golf course is a valued amenity to the residents of Foster City, and people are taking notice to the threat that it will be replaced with housing without meaningful and substantive community input.
Stacy Jimenez
Foster City
