Editor,
As we see a new surge of COVID cases, it is important that as many of us become vaccinated as are eligible. Recently, the secretary of Veterans Affairs announce mandatory vaccinations of VA employees. Gov. Gavin Newsom just announced that all state employees and health care workers must provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing. These are important developments.
A few months ago, Rep. Panetta and six other members of House wrote a letter to President Biden asking him to require COVID vaccinations of all military personnel. Unfortunately, President Biden has not done this.
As the chair of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, should take every measure in her power to persuade President Biden the make an exemption to the rule that COVID vaccinations cannot be mandatory until the FDA issues full approval of the vaccine. Full approval could take years, but our service personnel deserve protection now.
Alan Mattlage
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.