Imagine you worked as a public employee for 14 years. Then you took another job where you made more money and subsequently paid the maximum contributions to Social Security for many years. However, when you retire you find that SS only sees 23 years of “significant contributions” and because you were a public employee, your SS pension will be cut by 45%. How would you feel?
This is the effect of the Windfall Elimination Provision, something of which many public employees aren’t even aware. The Government Pension Offset affects spouses of public employees whose pensions are similarly cut. The GPO is especially unfair to women who stay home to raise children and depend on their husband’s SS pension. There are other ways to “fix” Social Security. I would support raising the maximum Social Security wage base and contribution percentage, but only if the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset were repealed first. It is unfair to penalize one group over another. Public employees include teachers, firefighters, police officers and city workers.
There is a bill in congress called the Social Security Fairness Act H.R. 82. This would overturn the draconian WEP and GPO that were enacted decades ago. Please contact your congressional representative and encourage them to support it. There are Facebook groups dedicated to the repeal of WEP and GPO that you can join as well. Please make Social Security fair for all of us.
