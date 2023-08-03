Editor,
Regarding “Drones, satellites and AI” and “Fire season prep now year-round,” Page 1, July 22-23, while appreciating the efforts of Cal Fire to keep people and property safe from fire, we must also remember these efforts are not enough.
Firefighting strategies work well against low and moderate-severity fires, but all bets are still off with increasingly more common fast-moving, destructive high-severity fires driven by heat, drought and wind. Reducing the frequency of such fires requires reversing the effects of human-induced climate change and stopping human encroachment into wildland-urban interfaces. It goes without saying, neither is likely to happen any time soon.
So what else can we do since we cannot rely solely on firefighters to protect us? We must also focus on personal action. Defensible space creation is important, and it is also critical we make our homes less flammable; however, while highly effective “home hardening” techniques are available, costs can be a barrier. For low-income homeowners, state tax credits and incentives already exist, and U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin has introduced legislation in Congress, but both are geared toward assistance to low-income families. More is needed to assist middle-income families. We should demand our legislators provide this.
While making a personal evacuation plan, we should also verify that our local governments have ensured safe evacuation routes, shelters, an emergency medical plan for fire-related injuries, and other needed community readiness preparations.
There is still much work to be done. Let’s all do our part and urge our government officials to do theirs.
Jennifer Normoyle
Hillsborough
