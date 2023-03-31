We are youth activists that were featured in the letter to the editor regarding home electrification. In response to a comment made about our previous letter, we would like to share a number of facts about the costs of electrification in the Bay Area:
The cost of electrification will be different for everyone. Several programs ensure that the transition is affordable. According to the Department of Energy’s website, President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act allocates $8.8 billion in electrification rebates alone. There are tax credits for 30% of the project costs, and that’s just on the federal level.
In the state of California, the HEEHRA rebates will cover 100% of upgrade costs for low-income households and 50% for middle-income households, up to $14,000. See if you qualify using Rewiring America’s IRA calculator: rewiringamerica.org/app/ira-calculator
And Peninsula Clean Energy, our local electric energy supplier, is offering zero interest loans to help make it even more affordable.
We were concerned with the view expressed in Mr. Wild’s comment that, “Until we can get every country in the world on board with trying to actually clean up the air it’s not going to make a difference.” As a community-based youth activist group, it’s not our intention to change the policies of countries. We hope to inspire meaningful actions within our sphere of influence that anyone can do. It’s easy to feel powerless and this is just one way to make a difference.
Arwyn Clancy-Parast, Pacifica
Aran O’Sullivan, San Mateo
Roisin McElarney, San Mateo
