Editor,
In the beginning of 2020, when the coronavirus first reached the United States, medical authorities suggested that masks may not be completely necessary, as long as we kept at least 6 feet apart. So, few wore masks even at large gatherings, while the number of cases was climbing (also due to political and other factors). Later, more research showed that masks can help reduce the chance of contracting the virus that is airborne, which means COVID-19 is a virus that transmits from person to person through droplets. Now with President Biden in the White House, I am confident that he will make science great again.
Yubin Zhang
Palo Alto
