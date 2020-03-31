Editor,
Like millions of others, I have spent the last couple of weeks at home due to the coronavirus. Although quarantine means Zoom meetings in place of school, YouTube videos in place of dance, and FaceTime in place of friends, I have tried to make the most out of my experience.
I challenged myself to trying a new recipe every day. Despite not always being successful, I share a picture of my creation on social media after each attempt, rating myself on a scale of 1-10. This segment (which I titled “Cooking with Emily!!”) was actually surprisingly popular among my friends, many of whom cited it as the most exciting part of their day (some even started cooking their own recipes). On top of that, my friend and I decided to start a “film and literature club,” where we watch movies and read books, then discuss them. So far, after recruiting a few other members, we have watched and reviewed two films and are in the midst of reading “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, a book that has been on my list for a while.
While COVID-19 may be a massive inconvenience, I urge everyone to take advantage of the time. Learn how to knit! Host family game nights! Go on runs! Challenge yourself! Do not dread what you have lost but appreciate what you miss; for me, it is school and friends. Ultimately, quarantine, like anything else, is what you make it, so make it positive.
Emily Deng
Atherton
