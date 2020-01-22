Editor,
Abuse of power by the president is the central issue in the impeachment charge brought against Trump. Congress authorized funding to the Ukraine so that the Ukraine could resist Russian influence in the region. However, Trump, as evidences show, personally ordered the Department of Defense to stop the distribution of money unless the president of Ukraine formally announced reopening an investigation of Burisma, the oil company in which Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was a board member.
When a whistleblower made a complaint about this quid-pro-quo attempt by Trump, White House staffers not only classified the now infamous July 25 call transcript between Trump and Ukrainian president, but also blocked White House officials from testifying to the Congress. Further, Trump attacked the whistleblower, State Department officials who testified at the Congress and members of the Congress viciously on his favorite communication channel, Twitter. If these nefarious actions do not constitute abuse of powers then we need to ask, what actions do?
By willfully ignoring Trump’s egregious power grab, what message are we sending to the men and women who currently work at the State Department and intelligence agencies and young children who aspire to work in these agencies some day? If the president of the United States can do whatever he wants, then what is the need for Congress, Judiciary or the Constitution? Whether we want to keep the United States as a republic or declare it as a monarchy — is in the hands of Republican senators now. Will the senators call for witnesses? Will they attempt to do an impartial investigation?
K. Sathya
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.