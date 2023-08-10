Editor,
The city of Belmont needs more sidewalks and crosswalks, especially in residential areas. Personally, I enjoy walking both by myself and with my dog at all times of the day, but more commonly at night. This is because that is when I am done with my work for the day and have free time. Whenever I go out at night with my dog, I have to sometimes go further than I would normally because there is a lack of a crosswalk for blocks and blocks on end. Sometimes the nearest crosswalk is as far as five or six blocks away. The lack of crosswalks means unsafe street crossing conditions, especially as the sun is setting making it hard for motorists to see pedestrians. I think that these unsafe conditions should be fixed to make sure that people at all times of day can safely navigate the city they live in.
