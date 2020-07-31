Editor,
Incumbent Donald Trump is very concerned about possible fraud associated with mail-in ballots, but why? Although found to be negligible in the past, why would any fraud associated with the mail-in election option count against him? Why would any fraudulent attempt be made to favor the Democratic challenger, instead of the Republican incumbent? After all, Trump himself has made himself a role model for lying and cheating, from cheating on his golf score to having someone take the SAT for him. His faithful followers must like that, since they keep supporting him, no matter how much he lies, no matter what he cheats on, giving the impression that it is OK to cheat and lie if there is something you want. Finally, it is the Republican controlled states that practice voter suppression by making it exceedingly hard for many to exercise their constitutional rights to vote — not the more Democratic states. The truth is, that if everybody eligible were able to vote, Trump and many of his Republican enablers, would lose in a landslide. No wonder Trump is nervous.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
(1) comment
The difference Jorg is that Democrats cheat, Republican don't. There are many reports of Democrat illegality in voting and they have a history of it. Look what they did to African Americans in the south. The party has a reputation of seceding from our Union, support of slavery and voting against the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Democrats have a long history of being some pretty bad actors in our country's history. Might want to open a book Jorg, you might learn some real US history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.