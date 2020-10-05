Editor,
Please do not listen to Jerry Sheehan (letter in 9/28 issue) regarding Jonathan Madison. I always enjoy his columns even at times when I disagree with him, and I look forward to seeing his column every other Tuesday.
He’s a breath of fresh air to all the ugliness in the news. And, he’s a gifted writer. Aside from being a lawyer, he would make a great English teacher. Thoughtful uplifting messages are needed no matter what side of the political spectrum you fall.
Karen Schultheis
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.