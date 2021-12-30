Editor,
Jonathan Madison’s column ("No day promised” in the Dec. 28 edition of the Daily Journal) was so profound I read it twice. If anyone missed it they should dig it out. A subscription to this paper will give access to past editions.
He delivered an important message in his usual eloquent way, and it was a good reminder to us all.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
