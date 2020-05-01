Editor,
I am 64 years of age and as a child I can remember many products being imported were made in Japan. Today of course, China has replaced Japan as a large trading partner for the United States.
I am a buyer of building materials and have always believed it important to buy as many American made (and not imported) products as possible. I tend to think that American made products might be more expensive for a reason, they are better products then many that might be made overseas. I’m sure there are exceptions to my logic. I want to support an American worker and therefore my country.
In my opinion we have gotten away from buying American made products as we tend to buy imported products (especially from China) for much less money. Frankly, a lot of this stuff does not last long and ends up in a landfill. China no longer takes much of our recycled products so we struggle to find places to put it in this country.
My advice would be to buy products that last longer. You can actually buy products made in this country that have a lifetime warranty.
Currently, we cannot come up with enough personal protective equipment in this country not only for doctors and nurses, but for patients as well.
I can tell you this, fire season is here and if we cannot figure out how to make more respirators we are going to have an even greater problem. It would be good to hear more on this topic from companies such as 3M.
David Thom
San Carlos
