Any official who condones and celebrates the rioters’/looters’ destruction of public and private property should be removed from office. To those that espouse the ludicrous “defund the police” should be vociferously condemned for their lack of common sense and their loose grasp of reality. Facts do not support their cause.
Kirk McGowan
San Carlos
