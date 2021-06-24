Editor,
Referring to Mark Simon’s column of June 10, he mentions how “lucky” we are to own a home in San Mateo County. However, “luck,” like so many things, is subjective.
My lady friend here in San Bruno worked two jobs for 15 years to make house payments. Her mother, a single mom, bought her house in 1964. A single mom in the 1960s was almost unheard of, yet she was able to make house payments and raise two children. Once or twice a month, she would take her children down to Shaw’s Ice Cream on El Camino Real. She would only order for her children, and not for herself. She would finish what the children left over, unable to afford any for herself.
She died at age 62, and was not able to enjoy her retirement. Her son helped out after the mother died, but he also passed away before he was able to retire.
My lady friend can barely pay her house taxes on Social Security.
So, I’m at odds to understand how “lucky” we are to live in San Mateo County according to Mr. Simon. I’m sure our story is one of many sacrifices here in San Bruno.
Dave Martin
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.