Editor,
In the recent opinion piece entitled “Public Land For the Greatest Public Good” in the Jan. 20 edition of the Daily Journal, the writers outlined the revised vision for the Peninsula Health Care District parcel in Burlingame, including the fact that 39% of the 477 senior apartments would be affordable to lower income residents. But what exactly does this mean? Who are the lower-income residents these units would be affordable to?
According to the PHCD development team, the affordable units would be at the “low” and “moderate” levels of income. These income categories, which are created by federal and state guidelines, are defined as a percentage of area median income (AMI). Here in this area, where high incomes lead to a spectacularly high AMI, even “low income” isn’t very low.
For a one-person household, “low income” in the Bay Area is about $71,000. Units priced at this level of affordability will not touch the seniors whose housing pressures are most severe and whose lives are greatly at risk as a result. According to the AARP, the average Social Security benefit is $1,503. This translates into an annual income of $18,036. Obviously this is a lot lower than the income that federal and state guidelines classify as “low.”
As the PHCD refines its vision for this site, it is encouraged to deepen the affordability of the affordable units and price them at the “very low” and “extremely low” income levels. Only then will these units be able to reach the people who are most urgently in need of them and whose housing options are rapidly approaching none.
Karyl Eldridge
Burlingame
